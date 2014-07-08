US Crumbs Bake Shop closes its doors

A US cupcake chain has now ceased trading.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 8, 2014 5:15 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

US cupcake chain Crumbs today (July 8th) announced it has ceased all activities, a week after its shares were suspended from trading on the Nasdaq index.

The New York-based chain is shutting down all 48 of its stores across the country, the BBC reports.

"Regrettably Crumbs has been forced to cease operations and is immediately attending to the dislocation of its employees while it evaluates its limited remaining options," the company said in an emailed statement. That will include filing for Chapter 7 bankruptcy liquidation.

Crumbs listed on the stock market in 2011 at the height of the cupcake boom. It had 65 shops in 12 states and Washington DC as of the end of March, according to its website. 

Since then, its financial outlook has grown bleak. Crumbs reported a loss of $18.2 million (£10.6 million) last year, which came on top of a $10.3 million loss in 2012.

The company had already been closing underperforming stores since the end of 2013.

As of the end of last year, Crumbs listed 165 full-time employees and about 655 part-time hourly employees as working in its stores.

The Nasdaq Stock Market suspended trading of Crumbs shares on July 1st, citing the company's failure to meet a requirement of either having at least $2.5 million in shareholder equity or meeting benchmarks for its market cap or annual net profit.

The company's stock, which once traded at $13 per share, had fallen below 30 cents a share last month.

Crumbs said in a regulatory filing Thursday quoted by the Wall Street Journal that the trading suspension would trigger an event of default on July 6th of $9.3 million in senior secured convertible tranche notes and $5.1 million in unsecured notes.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.