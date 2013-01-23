Unilever reaches 50bn turnover

Unilever shares have jumped as the company’s annual turnover tops €50 billion.


January 23, 2013 12:15 PM
Unilever shares have jumped on the London Stock Exchange this morning (January 23rd), after the company announced that it has exceeded over €50 billion (£42 billion) in annual turnover for the very first time.

According to the Anglo-Dutch food producer, the emerging markets facilitated this boost, with pre-tax profits jumping by seven per cent to €6.7 billion in 2012 from the previous year, defying rising energy and food prices.

Unilever's fourth-quarter sales increased by 7.8 per cent, while for the whole 12-month period the firm saw its strongest sales growth in Asia and Africa, where there was a 10.6 per cent rise. In the US, sales climbed by 7.9 per cent.

Chief executive Paul Polman said: "Emerging markets again contributed double-digit growth helping us exceed €50 billion in turnover, an important milestone in our journey to double the size of Unilever from €40 to 80 billion."

At 10:55 GMT, Unilever shares jumped by three per cent to 2526.00p per unit.

