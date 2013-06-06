Unemployment in France hits 15 year high

The French unemployment rate is still rising according to the latest official figures released by the official Insee statistics agency, with joblessness in the European nation up to a 15-year high.

Data revealed by the body this week showed unemployment in France grew to 10.8 per cent from 10.5 per cent in the last quarter of 2012, the same period during which the country's economy went back into recession.

President Francois Hollande has promised to boost growth and create jobs since he came to power, but has found his ability to do so has been limited by the extent of the eurozone debt crisis, which has left the European economy struggling.

But data from Eurostat claimed that the jobless rate in France has already reached 11 per cent, with the body using a different measure to calculate the figure than Insee.

The top French stock exchange, the CAC 40, is slightly up this morning (June 6th) despite the news unemployment remains on the up in the country.

At 09:12 BST, it had reached 3,864.60, a rise of 0.32 per cent on the start of the day.

