Unemployment in France hits 15 year high

The jobless rate in France is still going up.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 6, 2013 12:15 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The French unemployment rate is still rising according to the latest official figures released by the official Insee statistics agency, with joblessness in the European nation up to a 15-year high.

Data revealed by the body this week showed unemployment in France grew to 10.8 per cent from 10.5 per cent in the last quarter of 2012, the same period during which the country's economy went back into recession.

President Francois Hollande has promised to boost growth and create jobs since he came to power, but has found his ability to do so has been limited by the extent of the eurozone debt crisis, which has left the European economy struggling.

But data from Eurostat claimed that the jobless rate in France has already reached 11 per cent, with the body using a different measure to calculate the figure than Insee.

The top French stock exchange, the CAC 40, is slightly up this morning (June 6th) despite the news unemployment remains on the up in the country.

At 09:12 BST, it had reached 3,864.60, a rise of 0.32 per cent on the start of the day.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil, Gold Outlook: Peace Deals Favor Oil and Gold Bears
Today 08:29 AM
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.