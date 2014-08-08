Ukraine crisis could affect gold price

Escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine are damaging gold’s ‘safe-haven’ appeal.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 8, 2014 11:45 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine have been seen to be impacting on the price of gold.

The precious metal closed at a nine-day high on Thursday (August 7th) following its largest one-day gain since June 19th on the Comex. It currently stands at 1319.47, a 0.60 per cent increase, as of 09:06 BST on Friday (August 8th). However, traders on the Comex are noting a sense of concern over escalating tensions in Ukraine which are reducing gold's "safe-haven appeal".

Russia announced a retaliation to Western sanctions on Thursday by banning the import of agricultural goods from the countries which have imposed the sanctions, including Europe and the US. NATO also revealed that Russia has amassed 20,000 soldiers on Ukraine's border, sparking fear of a potential invasion of the nation's eastern territory where heavy fighting has taken place in recent weeks.

InVezz reports that this growing tension is beginning to impact on the price of gold across the world. The New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) showed December gold futures to be down $3.5 (£2.08) a troy ounce to $1,304.7 as of 10:49 BST on Thursday. This had been preceded by a jump of $22.7 on Wednesday.

UBS AG analysts wrote in a note on Thursday, published by the news provider: "At the margin, gold's performance yesterday was somewhat impressive considering how the dollar hovered around the highs, with the DXY index touching this year's high of 81.72 intraday.

"That gold prices had managed to hold at the 200-day moving average, despite a couple of attempts to break the downside, could well have lured short-term players back in."

Lv Jie, an analyst at Cinda Futures Co., did provide some positivity for gold in wake of the Ukraine crisis telling Bloomberg that the precious metal has "received support as geopolitics return to headlines".

Find out about commodities trading and learn CFD strategies at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.