The UK could be set to experience a shale gas boom after it was revealed the country's resources of the energy are far greater than had been originally thought.

It is now estimated by the British Geological Survey (BGS) that there is as much as 1,300 trillion cubic feet at one site in the north of England alone.

BBC industry correspondent John Moylan stated this could prove to be a "landmark" moment for shale gas in the UK. The energy is extracted from rocks by a process called fracking.

Adam Scorer, of the lobby group Consumer Futures, said: "Projections of ever-tighter capacity margins understandably raise fears of higher electricity prices."

He suggested "incentivising new generation capacity" – which may include fracking – may be the best way for the UK's government to help keep energy bills down in the near future.

Many consumers in the UK have faced the choice between heating their homes and putting food on the table for their families in recent years as a result of the rising cost of energy.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index