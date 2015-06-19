UK government borrowing dropped in May

Figures from the ONS show that a rise in income tax and VAT receipts helped to reduce UK government borrowing last month.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 19, 2015 6:36 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

UK government borrowing dropped in May, thanks to a rise in income tax and VAT receipts.

That's according to official figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), which showed that UK government borrowing fell to £10.13 billion – more than £2 billion less than the same period a year ago when the figure was at £12.35 billion. It was also the lowest borrowing figure in May for eight years reports the BBC.

The ONS says that public sector net debt, excluding public sector banks, currently stands at £1.5 trillion – 80.8 per cent of the country's gross domestic product (GDP).

In a statement, the ONS explained: "While the deficit in the financial year ending 2015 has fallen by more than a third since its peak in the financial year ending 2010, public sector debt has maintained a gradual upward trend."

Estimates from the ONS put total public sector borrowing in the financial year to March 2015 at £89.2 billion – 4.9 per cent of GDP. This figure is slightly higher than previous estimates, but £9.3 billion lower than the previous year's total.

Increase in tax revenue

The positive figures in May can be attributed, at least in part, to an increase in income generated from income tax and VAT.

Income tax receipts hit their highest level for May in four years, rising 5.3 per cent from £10.3 billion to £10.8 billion. VAT receipts rose by 5.6 percent to from £10.1 billion to £10.7 billion.

Borrowing targets

According to experts, Chancellor George Osborne is set to come in below this year's borrowing targets.

"The chancellor is currently on track to significantly undershoot his financial targets for 2015-16," said analyst Howard Archer. However, he adds that Mr Osborne will also need to answer questions about how the government will meet its financial targets in the future.

"Major questions remain ahead of the extra budget on July 8th over the new conservative government's ability to meet its ambitious fiscal targets over the longer term," Mr Archer said.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.