UK GDP grows 0 6 in Q2

Data released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has revealed the economic recovery in the UK is speeding up.

After the economy expanded by 0.3 per cent in the first three months of 2013, this was boosted to 0.6 per cent in the second quarter of the year.

However, the ONS noted that these are only estimates at the moment and the figure could be revised up or down in the future.

The largest contribution to Q2 2013 GDP growth came from services, it was pointed out by the body, with a 0.6 per cent expansion in this sector during the three-month period.

Output in the construction industry was estimated to have increased by 0.9 per cent when compared with the data from the first quarter of the year.

The Ernst and Young ITEM Club recently predicted that the UK's economy will grow by 1.1 per cent for the year as a whole.

