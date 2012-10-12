UK construction output down 11 6 in August

Construction sector output was down in August, according to the ONS.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 12, 2012 2:45 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

UK construction output slipped by 11.6 per cent on the year in August and compared to July, this figure was down 0.9 per cent after a 2.1 per cent month-on-month increase in July.

This is according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), which revealed construction production was down 11.9 per cent between June and August compared to the same timeframe in 2011, with the main drag coming from a 15.6 per cent slide in new business.

These figures will be part of third-quarter gross domestic product data, which is due to be released on October 25th.

Furthermore, the ONS figures echo Markit's purchasing managers' index construction survey, which also show the sector contracted in August.

The Markit report suggests new orders slumped at their fastest pace since the height of the financial crisis in 2008.

At 12:00 BST today (October 12th), the pound was lower in forex trading versus the euro by 0.1 per cent to £1 for every €1.238, while it gained 0.1 per cent against the dollar to £1 for every $1.606.

Find out about the euro and forex trading at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.