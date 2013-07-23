Ubuntu turns to crowdfunding for smartphone

Ubuntu has confirmed it has turned to a crowdfunding model in order to raise the money it needs to develop its new smartphone.

London-based Canonical, developer of the operating system, is aiming to raise a total of at least $32 million (£20.8 million) over the next 30 days. The money will be used by the firm to produce 40,000 devices.

Canonical's founder Mark Shuttleworth said those who back the development of the smartphone through the Indiegogo website will get a "Formula 1" device.

"The new handsets will have substantially more Ram [random access memory] than a typical high-end phone," he told the BBC.

Mr Shuttleworth added that the company is aiming to offer investors "the full desktop experience powered by the phone".

Those who want to back the scheme will need to commit $600 on day one or $830 on the remaining days of the crowdfunding campaign.

Ubuntu, which is funded through a portfolio of services provided by Canonical, is currently used by 20 million people around the world.

