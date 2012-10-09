Twitter is alive with yesterday s comments from the IMF

- Well, after yesterday’s sell off, the markets have started this morning in a mixed manner. We currently have Mario Draghi speaking in Brussels and […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 9, 2012 11:00 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The video cannot be shown at the moment. Please try again later.

- Well, after yesterday’s sell off, the markets have started this morning in a mixed manner. We currently have Mario Draghi speaking in Brussels and while the market digests this information, Twitter is alive with yesterday’s comments from the IMF suggesting that not only will the crisis will last longer, but the global economic slowdown is worsening.

- This news has weighed heavy on the markets which started in a more positive manner after news from China suggesting that they will introduce further stimulus measures.

- Currently the FTSE is down 27 points at 5816 while the German Dax is worse off, down 55 points at 7241. Dow futures are also pointing towards a negative start, trading around 13,538.

- The biggest gainer on the FTSE is currently Marks and Spencer, up nearly ¾% as the retail sector posted a profitable month and their expectation is positive for a bumper Christmas.

- IMI however are the biggest fallers, off ¾% this is despite Morgan Stanley reaffirming their overweight status on the stock.

- In other news, a deal has been agreed between Barclays and ING to sell ING Direct to the UK banking giant with both stocks fairly neutral on the day.

- At 9.30am this morning we also have UK manufacturing data punctuating an otherwise fairly quiet day on the macro front.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.