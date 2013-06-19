TUC UK undergoing joyless recovery

The UK's economic recovery has been described as "joyless" by the Trades Union Congress (TUC) after official data showed inflation is on the rise.

Figures revealed by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) earlier in the week showed inflation increased to 2.7 per cent in May, up from 2.4 per cent in the previous month.

Frances O'Grady, general secretary of the TUC, explained how the "wage squeeze" in the UK appears to be no closer to coming to an end.

She said: "40 consecutive months of real wage falls means people have less to spend on the high street and are why economic green shoots are not being felt across the country."

Ms O'Grady stated the UK's economic recovery will need to deliver growth in wages and "better jobs" in the coming weeks and months.

In the first quarter of the year, the UK's economy grew by 0.3 per cent to help the country avoid slipping into an unprecedented triple-dip recession.

