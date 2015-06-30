TSB takeover complete

Spain’s fifth-biggest bank purchased the company for £1.7 billion.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 30, 2015 3:36 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Britain's financial regulators have given approval for Spain's Banco Sabadell's £1.7 billion takeover of TSB. 

The Spanish bank agreed to buy TSB earlier this year, saying that it planned to grow the firm into a challenger to Britain's current top five lenders – Lloyds Banking Group, Royal Bank of Scotland, Barclays, HSBC and the UK arm of Santander. 

Together, the "Big 5" control more than 80 per cent of personal current accounts in the UK.

On Tuesday (June 30th), Sabadell announced that the Prudential Regulation Authority and the Financial Conduct Authority had approved the deal.

The offer period is still open – so shareholders can still agree to the deal if they haven't already. However, Banco de Sabadell already has enough approvals for the deal to go through.

Commenting on the news, Sabadell Chairman Josep Oliu said: "This is a milestone that enables us to enter a market with vast opportunities."

The bank has also indicated that it may consider more acquisitions in Britain. "With the exra firepower and fresh perspective of Sabadell, TSB will be stronger and even better placed to build on its position as Britain's challenger bank," said TSB chief executive Paul Pester.

​Last year, TSB spun out of Lloyds after European regulators ordered Lloyds to sell the business as a condition of its £20.5 billion bailout during the financial crisis. TSB has around 4.7 million customers.

TSB will be de-listed from the London Stock Exchange on July 28th.

Possible windfall for employees

In March, the Telegraph reported that thousands of TSB employees would likely share a windfall worth tens of millions of pounds if the takeover went through.

Bank employees had put millions of pounds into an employee share save scheme in the months since TSB was floated. This meant that staff could have the option to cash in the 6.3 million shares they had bought under the employee's share scheme – which were worth £21 million at Sabadell's offer price. The shares would otherwise be subject to a three-year lock-up.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.