Traders downsize risk ahead of Non Farm Payrolls

European indices lost between 1.8% and 2.8% on Friday morning as traders downsized the amount of risky assets they held in their portfolios ahead of […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 2, 2011 5:13 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

European indices lost between 1.8% and 2.8% on Friday morning as traders downsized the amount of risky assets they held in their portfolios ahead of an expected weak non-farm payroll number this afternoon. It is this risk off move that is forcing the FTSE 100 further from resistance levels, with 90 points lost on the UK Index.

All key heavyweight sectors, the miners, banks and oil firms, were heavily lower in early trade, which is no real surprise considering that when investors look to downsize risk, these are the top three stock sectors on their hit list. All three sectors have lost between 1.8% and 2.5% as a result, with stocks such as Barclays, Lloyds and BP the key drags on the UK Index, falling 4%.

The volumes we are seeing are low too, which also paints a picture of investors unwilling to do much other than minimise risk ahead of the payroll figures.

Non Farm Payrolls the key focus
The key focus for most traders today is this afternoon’s non-farm payrolls, due out at 1.30pm. There is the normal tension amongst investors ahead of the payroll numbers today but considering that the actual figure could have a big bearing on what the Fed do at their September FOMC meeting and the fact that various estimates for payrolls have been downgraded throughout the week, there is a sense of heightened tension in the markets.

At the start of the week, consensus estimates were for a non-farm payroll figure of around +75,000, though some estimates are now more slanted towards the 25,000 mark. Traders should not discount the potential for there to be a negative number either.

If the gauge of US consumer confidence for August is anything to go by, we could be set for quite a bad number indeed. US consumer confidence slumped to a two-year low last month of 44.5, worse than the market had expected, and there is every chance that this may herald a weak jobs market for the month too, with less consumers active.

That said, a weak jobs number may not be met with an overly aggressive negative reaction in the markets as it is likely to add yet more pressure on the Fed to act in their September FOMC meeting to support unemployment and the US economic revival.

Astrazeneca shares slump on Crestor disappointment
Shares in Astrazeneca fell by 3% on Friday after shareholders were left disappointment by the failure of the firm’s cholesterol drug Crestor to beat rival Pfizer’s Lipitor in a clinical study. Astrazeneca shares were amongst the top five fallers in big cap London stock movers as a result.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.