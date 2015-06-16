Thoughts on UK CPI disinflation hard to shake off

So, the UK CPI release for May was in-line with expectations, however, the big story of the morning is not that the UK exited deflation […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 16, 2015 12:43 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

So, the UK CPI release for May was in-line with expectations, however, the big story of the morning is not that the UK exited deflation last month, rising from -0.1% to 0.1% in May, instead it is that producer prices remained mired in negative territory and even house prices disappointed, although that may be temporary.

 

Digging into the CPI data, the largest upward contribution came from airfares, which the Office for National Statistics (ONS) attributed to the timing of Easter, so could be temporary. The largest downward pressures came from recreation and culture, particularly toys and computer games.

 

Producer prices could limit CPI upside

 

Although the UK’s dalliance with deflation was short-lived, we are not out of the woods yet. Producer prices, which are a good indication of pressure in the UK’s inflation pipeline, remain mired in deflationary territory. Input prices, fell 0.9% in May, the market had been looking for a rise of 0.6%, this pushed the annual rate down to -12%, erasing a recent attempt at recovery. Output prices remained down 1.6% on an annual rate, while core output prices stayed flat.

Raw materials, including energy prices, have stalled after a failed attempt at recovery in recent months. Brent crude oil is trading in a tight range between $60-$65, and the medium-term outlook remains bearish due to the glut of oil that remains on the market. Without a recovery in commodity prices, the bias could remain lower for producer prices over the coming weeks and months.

 

As we mention above, if producer prices stay weak then this could keep price pressures further up the inflation pipeline capped. Thus, the expected recovery in CPI may not materialise and the UK could remain mired in disinflation for some time to come. Ultimately, this need not be a bad thing for the economy since disinflation can spur consumption, but it could delay any rate hike from the Bank of England, which may limit GBP upside.

 

Election fears weigh on house prices:

 

The Office for National Statistics also released house price data for April, which saw house price growth slow sharply to 5.5% from 9.6% in March. This sharp decline looks like a temporary blip due to election fears, and we expect house price growth to pick up in the coming months.

 

Inflation and GBP

 

Immediately before the release the pound started to tumble, dropping from 1.56 – 1.5580, which was coincidental timing, I’m sure!

 

The decline has continued, and GBPUSD is currently making lows of the day below 1.5550. Considering this pair was testing 1.5630 earlier this morning, it’s been a fairly hefty decline. Strong support remains at 1.5486 – the 200-day sma.

 

The pound’s decline is hardly surprising, since G10 FX is driven by relative interest rate differentials right now. UK yields have fallen 4 basis points on the back of the inflation data, which is not much, but is enough to take the shine off sterling this morning. In the longer term, GBP’s outlook will be determined by the outcome of the FOMC meeting this week, if the Fed sounds hawkish then GBPSUSD could test the air below key support at 1.5486 – the 200-day sma.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.