Thomas Cook s revival continues

UK-based travel company, Thomas Cook, delivered a relatively upbeat trading statement today (27th March). It was just a few years’ back that the rise in […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 27, 2014 4:32 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

UK-based travel company, Thomas Cook, delivered a relatively upbeat trading statement today (27th March).

It was just a few years’ back that the rise in online travel agencies, not to mention low-cost airlines, was widely believed to be set to topple existing tour operators –  the likes of Thomas Cook and TUI Travel.

But demand for the services offered by these companies seemingly still exists.

Thomas Cook indicated an improving trading momentum, helped by an increase in bookings for the summer of this year, having already sold some 50% of holidays – a 1% increase over the previous year. Overall bookings are 2% higher than last year.

Meanwhile, despite a decline in average selling prices in some of its markets, Thomas Cook anticipates margins to improve over last year’s. That’s thanks to the company’s current turnaround strategy.

Indeed, the company is currently in the process of transforming itself. 

Knocked by a struggling economy and market disruptions in places such as Egypt, Thomas Cook was plagued with declining sales, notable losses and a plunging share price. The company’s heavy debt burden didn’t help.

So, under the helm of new CEO, Harriet Green, the company embarked on a turnaround, which included cost-cutting, asset disposals and bulking up its online presence.

Now well into its three-year turnaround plan and gradual progress is evident.

Its first quarter results for fiscal 2014, for instance, showed headway in its online efforts (36% of sales versus 34% the year before); narrowing loss (operating loss of £56m compared with £66m the previous year); and some £125m garnered from a series of asset disposals.

The company’s incremental progress has certainly been reflected in its shares – up more than 80% over the last year alone.

That said, Thomas Cook is still unprofitable and, while it has managed to reduce its debt load, the burden still exists – net debt stood at £1.3bn (as at December last year).  That’s aside from fierce competition, which could drive further declines in prices and hurt growth.

It looks to be on the right track, albeit with still a long way to go.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.