- The UK 100 opened positively this morning, trading up 15 points, the German Dax is trading up 14 points and the French CAC is up 3 points.
- There was a positive trading session in the states last night.
- The Dow futures are down by 31 points.
- The UK blue chip index closed flat yesterday around 50 points below an intra-day peak hit on tuesday, with investors unwilling to push the market further awaiting stronger evidence that policymakers will deliver more long-awaited stimulus.
- Today we opened up 15 points, or 0.3 percent, with the stock market likely to be volatile in early trade due to the monthly futures and options expiries at around 9.15am GMT.
- The GBP/USD is at 15722, The EUR/USD is at 12371, the USD/JPYis at 79.42, Gold is at $1519 and Crude oil sep. is at $9535
- No important British economic data will be released today, so investors’ macro attention will be directed across the Atlantic to the first reading of the august reuters/university of Michigan consumer sentiment index at 1.55pm GMT, and the July u.s. lead indicators at 2pm GMT
