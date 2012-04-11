The video cannot be shown at the moment. Please try again later.
- Following quite heavy falls across major indices yesterday, the markets have opened cautiously lower still from yesterday’s close.
- It appears markets are still concerned over Europe’s debt, and Spanish and Italian bond yields soaring yesterday, Spanish bonds reaching 6 percent.
- In Europe, FTSE currently trading at 5585 down about 10 points, DAX is trading at 6630, so flat from yesterdays close and the CAC also flat at 3220.
- Amongst the biggest FTSE risers are G4S and Weir Group, up 3% and 2%. But a host of mining companies including Fresnillo, Kazakhmys and BHP Billiton also amongst the main risers, showing signs of a rebound in the sector, after yesterdays losses.
- Amongst the fallers, BT is down 1.7% after a receiving a broker downgrade.
- Gold prices steadying today at 1660, after rallying strongly yesterday. US Crude oil is trading at 10150.
- EUR/USD up 0.2% at 1.3108, and GBP/USD up 0.3% at 1.5910. Again most currencies and commodities showing some signs of rebounds from yesterday’s moves.
- In economic data, German Wholesale Price Index figures were slightly better than expected. And later today we have the Monthly Budget Statement from the US.
