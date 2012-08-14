The video cannot be shown at the moment. Please try again later.
- The FTSE and DAX were both down slightly yesterday, but began to make ground as trading began this morning. The FTSE had closed at 5832, and by 9am it was up 40 points at 5872.
- Standard Life is this morning’s biggest riser up 3.4%, whilst CRH- the building materials group is the biggest loser.
- Standard Chartered was up a further 1.74% this morning, adding to the 0.5% it gained yesterday. This follows reports that they will be reaching a deal sooner than expected with the New York regulators regarding the transactions with Iran which saw share prices drop 329 pence overnight on 7th August.
- By 9am, the DAX was up 80 points at 6990, with strong performances from car manufacturers and pharmaceuticals.
- The Dow Jones had also closed down yesterday at 13169 amid concerns over the shape of the global economy.
- There are several figures being released today which may provide some direction for the markets.
- At 9.30am keep an eye out for CPI for the UK, followed by the German ZEW Economic Sentiment at 10am and US Core Retail sales, PPI and Retail sales for the US at 1.30pm
