The flightless bird

In recent weeks NZD has succumbed to rapid declines as we approach lows not seen since 2009. There can be an argument that the NZD […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 26, 2014 10:02 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

In recent weeks NZD has succumbed to rapid declines as we approach lows not seen since 2009. There can be an argument that the NZD has succumbed to general dollar strength but with a continuing weaker dairy outlook and the RBNZ signalling that rate hikes are concluded for the moment it’s not surprising that the market is seeing a reversal of what was one of the best performing currencies of 2013. The NZD was again under pressure overnight following the release of NZ trade data that showed a NZD 692mio deficit with the detail outlining a 475mio reduction in exports. The New Zealand dollar is often referred to by currency traders as ‘the bird’ with reference to the theme of birds that are used on coins in New Zealand with the above showing the kiwi bird on the one dollar coin.

USD/JPY has rejected the 104 level, led by a weaker session for the Nikkei as the Japanese equity market approaches multi-decade resistance levels seen towards the 15,650 level.

The dollar looks in general to have been filling the gaps and consolidating following the strength seen on the market open this week as the FX market digested comments from the Jackson Hole Symposium over the weekend.

The UK returns from a holiday weekend as the Scottish independence campaign was given a boost following what was deemed a strong performance by Alex Salmond in the latest televised debate against Alistair Darling where he fended off doubts about the currency as he pleaded with the Scots to take their destiny in their own hands.

Looking ahead US data will dominate market proceedings today with the release of durable goods and consumer confidence. The former is likely to be distorted by aircraft orders.

 

EUR/USD

Supports 1.3175-1.3105-1.3000  | Resistance 1.3250-1.3295-1.3380

 

USD/JPY

Supports103.50-102.95-102.50  | Resistance 104.30-104.85-105.05

 



GBP/USD

Supports 1.6550-1.6500-1.6420  | Resistance 1.6600-1.6640-1.6700

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.