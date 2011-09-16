The Eurogroup ECONFIN meeting will be the focal point for Europe

The Eurogroup/ECONFIN meeting will be the focal point for Europe, with US Treasury Secretary Geithner set to push his idea of leveraging the Eurozone’s bailout […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 16, 2011 6:09 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The Eurogroup/ECONFIN meeting will be the focal point for Europe, with US Treasury Secretary Geithner set to push his idea of leveraging the Eurozone’s bailout fund (EFSF) to make it more effective. 

EURUSD
EUR/USD
Range: 1.3832 – 1.3881
Support: 1.3825
Resistance: 1.3894
Euro-dollar closed in NY at 1.3875, the rate extended the recovery move into early Asia, the rate edging up to post session highs at 1.38939. Rate reversed off highs as attention turned toward the action in dollar-Asia, the demand for dollars in these pairs taking euro-dollar down to session lows of 1.3837, before meeting demand, with decent demand placed at 1.3840 after rate recovered to 1.3875. Trade in Asia was described as fairly subdued with attention turning toward today’s ECOFIN meeting, with US Treasury Secretary Geithner in attendance. Bids remain in place at 1.3840, more at the NY pullback low at 1.3825, with a break of 1.3820 to open a deeper pullback toward 1.3780. Resistance seen at 1.3894 to 1.3900, a break of 1.3910 to expose 1.3937. Offers seen at 1.3940 with stops above.
GBPUSD
GBP/USD
Range: 1.5782 – 1.5816
Support: 1.5708
Resistance: 1.5815
Sterling closed in NY at 1.5800, the rate drifted lower in early Asia before meeting decent demand interest placed into 1.5780, the demand providing a base from which rate recovered to a session high of 1.5811 ahead of the European open. It was noted Thursday that cable struggled to take full advantage of the positive reaction to the dollar funding announcement, in turn allowing euro-sterling to extend its recovery to 0.8790 in NY, with rate consolidating this move through Asia, with trade contained 0.8766/89. Offers seen in place between 1.5815/25, a break to open a move toward 1.5850, a break to expose resistance area between 1.5870/85. Bids placed at 1.5708 and 1.5665.
Gold
Range: 1,763.10 – 1,785.95
Support:1,750.00
Resistance: 1,791.00
Gold fell sharply from early highs of around 1,826.60 through Tuesday’s lows of 1,795 to 1,772.85. Some technical corrections were also behind the move, but bargain hunters re- emerged towards the lows prompting a recovery to 1,788.60 at the close. Asian markets however have followed the US price action with the metal slipping this morning from early highs of 1,791.25 to 1,762.80. Nearby support is now envisaged towards 1,750.00 and 1,725.00 where recent talk has been of some Chinese demand. Resistance now comes in at 1,791.00 and 1,826.60.
Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.