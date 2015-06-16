The contrarian s view on European stock indices

The sell-off in European stock markets has been incessant in recent days, and trying to go long at these levels is starting to feel like […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 16, 2015 3:00 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The sell-off in European stock markets has been incessant in recent days, and trying to go long at these levels is starting to feel like catching a falling knife. However, some clever folk over at Bloomberg have developed a tool that lets you track cyclical behaviour in an asset class in an attempt to analyse future price direction.

 

We decided to test this out with the European stock index, Eurostoxx 50. As you can see, since 1995 this index has been through 5 cycles. The rally from 2003 – 2007 lasted 17 quarters. The sell-off from 2007 – 2011, which saw the index drop sharply during the financial crisis before moving sideways for another few years, also lasted for 17 quarters. This takes us to the present. The current long-term uptrend in the Eurostoxx index started in Q4 2011, if this pattern of cyclical length continues then we may expect the uptrend to also continue for 17 quarters, which would take us to the end of 2015, see figure 1.

 

We should mention a few massive caveats here. Firstly, Bloomberg did all the hard work for this analysis, we are mere conduits. Secondly, history does not always repeat itself, so just because the couple of cycles prior to this one have lasted 17 quarters does not mean that the current one will. Lastly, we have no idea how the markets would react to an actual Greek default and exit from the Eurozone, which is looking more and more likely. An event of that magnitude may cause a cycle to come to an abrupt halt.

 

However, if (and that’s a big IF) the cyclical trend continues, then the recent declines in the European bourses could become a good buying opportunity. Something that we brought to your attention a little while ago was the fact that, prior to this sell-off, the Eurostoxx index had been outpacing the S&P 500, see figure 2. However, in recent days the European index has sold off at a faster rate than the US index. If the above cyclical trend is to hold this time around then when the current panic in the market subsides we may expect the Eurostoxx 50 to return to outperforming the S&P 500.

 

Overall, if European indices can recover from the Greek-inspired sell-off then the boost from the ECB’s QE programme could help to power the long-term uptrend in the Eurostoxx 50 until the end of this year.

 

Takeaway:

 

  • If the cyclical trend persists then the current uptrend in the Eurostoxx may last until December, suggesting that the current sell-off in European stocks could be temporary.
  • If the Eurostoxx index can recover from recent losses then it may return to outperforming the S&P 500.
  • Obviously, history does not always repeat itself, especially since a Greek default and European exit could trigger further losses for this index.
  • In conclusion, although this analysis is interesting, we recommend using it with caution.

 

16_06_CI_CHART1 - kathleen

 

 

16_06_chart2 - kathleen

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.