The Bank of Japan finally did what many in the market has been waiting for, and intervened to weaken the yen having seen its currency strengthen against the US dollar back to March’s earthquake levels.

GBP/USD Range: 1.6335 – 1.6417 Support: 1.6320 Resistance:1.6440 Sterling was caught a bid tone from a stronger PMI (services) number yesterday and hasn’t looked back since. Today at noon, the MPC reports its policy decision. The market is unanimous that the policy rate will remain unchanged at 0.5% and the stock of asset purchases will also remain at £200 billion. We will get a clearer picture of the MPC’s thinking on the economy when the inflation report is released next Wednesday.

EUR/USD Range: 1.4235-1.4370 Support: 1.4140 Resistance 1.4380 The Spanish bond auction and JCT press conference will be the main drivers of the euro market today. With the ECB having raised rates in July, most expect this meeting to signal no change in either monetary policy or the ECB’s economic assessment. It is viewed that September is when the ECB will have the new set of economic projections and a rate rise in October may be warranted. The main interest in today’s press conference is likely to be the council’s evaluation of the recent EU agreement on Greece.