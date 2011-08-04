The Bank of Japan finally did what many in the market has been waiting for

The Bank of Japan finally did what many in the market has been waiting for, and intervened to weaken the yen having seen its currency […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 4, 2011 3:24 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The Bank of Japan finally did what many in the market has been waiting for, and intervened to weaken the yen having seen its currency strengthen against the US dollar back to March’s earthquake levels.  

GBPUSD
GBP/USD
Range: 1.6335 – 1.6417
Support: 1.6320
Resistance:1.6440
Sterling was caught a bid tone from a stronger PMI (services) number yesterday and hasn’t looked back since. Today at noon, the MPC reports its policy decision. The market is unanimous that the policy rate will remain unchanged at 0.5% and the stock of asset purchases will also remain at £200 billion. We will get a clearer picture of the MPC’s thinking on the economy when the inflation report is released next Wednesday.
EURUSD
EUR/USD
Range: 1.4235-1.4370
Support: 1.4140
Resistance 1.4380
The Spanish bond auction and JCT press conference will be the main drivers of the euro market today. With the ECB having raised rates in July, most expect this meeting to signal no change in either monetary policy or the ECB’s economic assessment. It is viewed that September is when the ECB will have the new set of economic projections and a rate rise in October may be warranted. The main interest in today’s press conference is likely to be the council’s evaluation of the recent EU agreement on Greece.
AUDUSD
USD/JPY
Range: 77.00-80.02
Support: 78.80
Resistance: 80.40

 

The MoF conducted JPY selling intervention overnight although it was acting alone, unlike the universal intervention we saw back on March 18 in response to the post-earthquake surge in JPY. The size of the intervention has however, not been disclosed as yet. The BoJ Governor has issued a statement, saying that ‘the BoJ strongly expects that action taken by the MoF in the FX market will contribute to a stable FX rate formation. There is some suspicion in the market today that the BoJ may alter monetary policy as they cut short the two-day policy meeting by a day.
Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.