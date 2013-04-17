Tesco confirms US exit as pre tax profits fall 51 5

Tesco, the world’s third largest retailer, confirmed on Wednesday that it’s Fresh and Easy chain was exiting the US market after a strategic review and […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 17, 2013 10:26 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Tesco, the world’s third largest retailer, confirmed on Wednesday that it’s Fresh and Easy chain was exiting the US market after a strategic review and reported its first decline in profits for two decades.

Tesco saw pre-tax profits fall 51.5% to £1.96bn with full year underlying profits down 14.5%. Q4 sales rose 0.5% which marked a slowdown from the 1.8% sales growth seen in the six weeks over Christmas (the same 1.8% growth that Sainsbury’s challenged as disingenuous).

At the same time, Tesco wrote down the value of its UK properties by £804m as it indentified more than 100 sites which the company no longer plans to develop.

Shares opened 3% lower in trading as investors reacted the earnings report but the falls were not dramatic and reflected investors locking in some gains after Tesco’s shares price rallied 25% since October last year.

Taking out the trash

These numbers are effectively Tesco ‘taking out the trash’. They are cleaning their books after a year spent trying to refocus the business back to its core markets where it has lost market share to rivals after an effort to diversify its business through growth abroad. The write off in its loss making US business was widely expected and comes broadly in line with market consensus.

The disappointment however will be in the weaker sales growth for their fourth quarter and this will raise concerns that whilst the company’s turnaround plan had started to turn a corner, the depth of that turnaround remains somewhat shallow.

Q1 sales figures for the start of this year is now going to be crucial for Tesco in realigning the turnaround story that the company’s PR machine has exerted for the last six months. Indeed this story could be hurt somewhat by the impending results of rivals Sainsbury’s and Morrisons, who announce their respective updates to the market over the coming weeks. If Sainsbury’s see’s strong quarterly sales figures as a comparative to Tesco’s slowdown in sales, this would be extremely concerning for Tesco shareholders.

Sainsbury’s and Morrison’s report to the market on May 8 and 9 respectively.

For now however, I am not too sure there is a huge degree to read into today’s earnings from the company other than its turnaround business as usual. This is not a dramatically poor or superb set of numbers. It is broadly in line with the majority of expectations. There are some minor positives, such as the aggressive way the company has set about removing loss making or poor performing assets/areas from its books. The negative side is the slower sales growth but its extremely hard to judge them on one quarter’s performance that saw terrible weather in the UK likely impact sales. Further evidence is required.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.