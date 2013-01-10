The video cannot be shown at the moment. Please try again later.

- Tesco and M&S were among the biggest movers this morning after releasing their trading statements. Tesco reported a rise in sales and shares rose 2.5%. By contrast, one of their main competitors (M&S) were down 4% as they reported a drop in festive sales and general merchandise.

- The biggest gainer in the UK top 100 index, was Bunzl, who have revealed that they have successfully managed a number of acquisitions in 2012.

- After closing yesterday at the highest level since May 2008, the FTSE is up again today at 6110, and US stock futures are pointing to another day of gains for the Wall Street.

- The Asset Purchase Facility and Official Bank Rate figures are out at noon, they are expected to again remain unchanged, as is the European minimum bid rate at 12.45. Finally we have an ECB press conference this afternoon, as well at the US Unemployment Claims figure out at 1.30pm.