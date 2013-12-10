City Index Chief Technical Strategist, James Chen, provides the weekly technical analysis outlook for the major currency pairs; including EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY and AUD/USD as well as gold and the FTSE 100.

The focus this week is on technical price trends and major support and resistance levels.

EUR/USD continues to rise towards its multi-year high around 1.3830, targeting 1.4000 and a bullish trend continuation.

GBP/USD has also shown marked bullish price action on its way towards 1.6500 and 1.6750 within a steep bullish trend.

USD/JPY has been consolidating around its 103.00 price target after substantial gains, and could be pointing to the upside towards 105.00.

AUD/USD bounced off key support at 0.9000, but continues to display a strong bearish bias.

Gold also rebounded within a strong bearish trend, but could potentially be preparing for more declines towards its 1180 multi-year low.

The FTSE 100 has tentatively rebounded from an accelerated uptrend support line, as expected, and could be poised to continue its longstanding bullish trend after the recent pullback.”