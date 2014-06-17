Chief Technical Strategist, James Chen, provides the weekly technical analysis outlook for the major currency pairs, including EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and AUD/USD, as well as gold and the FTSE 100 index.



Weekly Technical Analysis Outlook – 17.06.14

EUR/USD has continued to be weighed down near major 1.3500 support and should be poised for a breakdown of support.

GBP/USD has hit a new long term high above its 1.7000 target before pulling back slightly, and could soon be moving towards further highs.

AUD/USD has pulled back after hitting key resistance, but could be looking to rebound and recover its four-month uptrend.

Gold has turned back down after recovering some of its recent losses, and could now be eyeing another eventual re-test of the long-term lows near 1180.

The FTSE 100 index has retreated from strong resistance after making repeated attempts to break its long-term highs, and is overdue for a deeper pullback.