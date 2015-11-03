City Index Chief Technical Strategist, James Chen, provides the weekly technical analysis outlook for five major currency pairs, including EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, and USD/CAD.

The focus is on technical price trends and major support and resistance levels.



WeeklyOutlook-2015-11-03

EUR/USD remains weak under key 1.1100 resistance and could be targeting further downside at 1.0800.

GBP/USD has retreated from 1.5500 resistance once again and could be poised to continue its fall with a breakdown below 1.5350 support.

USD/JPY remains entrenched within a tight consolidation range with key resistance at its 200-day moving average.

AUD/USD retested 0.7200 resistance to the upside but continues to carry an overall bearish outlook.

USD/CAD is recovering from its recent pullback and could be poised once again to re-target the 1.3400-area highs.