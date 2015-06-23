City Index Chief Technical Strategist, James Chen, provides the weekly technical analysis outlook for five major currency pairs, including EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, and USD/CAD.

The focus is on technical price trends and major support and resistance levels.



WeeklyOutlook-2015-06-23

EUR/USD has shown signs of an impending breakdown below a tight trading range that could renew its bearish trend momentum.

GBP/USD has pulled back on an over-extension to the upside after a sharp rise in the past several weeks.

USD/JPY continues to consolidate just below its multi-year highs.

AUD/USD has dropped to the lower border of a bearish flag pattern near its April long-term lows.

USD/CAD has rebounded after pulling back towards a key trend line within a continuing bullish trend.