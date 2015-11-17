City Index Chief Technical Strategist, James Chen, provides the weekly technical analysis outlook for five major currency pairs, including EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, and USD/CAD.

The focus is on technical price trends and major support and resistance levels.



WeeklyOutlook-2015-11-17

EUR/USD has just established a new seven-month low and continues to target the 1.0500 level to the downside.

GBP/USD has consolidated around the 1.5200 level, but continues to carry a bearish outlook towards 1.5000 after the recent rebound.

USD/JPY remains supported by dollar strength and yen weakness, as well as lack of volatility in the equity markets, and could be prepared to rise towards 125.00 resistance.

AUD/USD is still trading under its 50-day moving average, and could be poised to continue its well-entrenched downtrend towards 0.7000 and 0.6800.

USD/CAD remains in a strong uptrend due to US dollar strength and weakness in crude oil, and is trading just below its 1.3400-area multi-year highs.