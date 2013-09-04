Syrian uncertainty weighs on Asian markets European indices trade lower on mixed EU data

The video cannot be shown at the moment. Please try again later.

The unstable situation in Syria and political conflict between US and Russia continues, which is affecting the volatility of the financial markets. Asian Stocks fell overnight, with the Nikkei down by 0.7%.

Also European markets traded lower this morning following mixed data about Services PMI from Spain, Italy and the eurozone. After 9am the FTSE was at 6442, the DAX at 8159 and EURO STOXX at 2740.

In the companies sector, Ryanair announced that actual profits may be lower than forecast this year. It may have affected airline stocks Easyjet and ICA, which were the two worst performers on the FTSE.

Today we are looking at an eventful day with Services PMI data from the UK as well as retail sales figures for the eurozone in a moment. Then at 1.30pm we are expecting the American Trade Balance report.

We also have the G20 meeting starting tomorrow, which may move the markets.