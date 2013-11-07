Strong rise in bike sales for Halfords

Bike sales have shot up, Halfords has revealed.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 7, 2013 3:45 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Bike sales are up at Halfords and this has helped the company to report a rise in its profits.

The company's latest financial results were released today (November 7th) and they show that it made £44.6 million for the six months to September 27th.

This was more than five per cent up on the previous six-month period and the firm was also able to reveal that its total sales were up 7.7 per cent to £490.6 million.

Bike sales were a major driver of growth for the company for the half-year, with the business seeing this part of the company expand by 14.2 per cent.

Matt Davies, chief executive at Halfords, said: "These are early days in our three-year transformation plan but it is encouraging to see the retail business deliver a strong first-half performance."

He added that the company had made the most of the summer weather with a range of "compelling" offers for its range of bikes.

Cycling is becoming increasingly popular in the UK, perhaps fuelled by the Olympic successes of athletes such as Jason Kenny, Laura Trott and Chris Hoy at London 2012.

The share price of Halfords was 13.62 per cent up for the day at 14:15 GMT.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.