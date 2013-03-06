Strong profits reported by Legal amp General

Legal & General has reported strong financial results.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 6, 2013 5:15 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The share price of Legal & General has jumped as a result of the strong financial results revealed by the company.

Stocks were up by 2.64 per cent today (March 6th) following the announcement from the insurance group that its pre-tax profits rose by nine per cent to £1.04 billion.

Chief executive Nigel Wilson stated the "uncertain, sluggish economy has had a minimal impact" on business at the firm in the last 12 months.

Its success has been secured as a result of factors such as the UK's cuts in state welfare spending, the ageing population and contraction of the banking sector.

"Our expertise, scale and synergies enable us to provide solutions to these challenges," Mr Wilson said, adding the firm is "squarely among the beneficiaries from these structural changes".

As of 15:40 GMT today, Legal & General shares were trading at 167.00 on the London Stock Exchange, which is a record high for the company.

Other big moves on the index included mobile phone operator Vodafone, which saw a jump of over six per cent in its share price to 179.30.

Learn about the sterling and forex trading at City Index.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:06 AM
Crude Oil, Gold Outlook: Peace Deals Favor Oil and Gold Bears
Today 08:29 AM
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.