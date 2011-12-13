Strong open forecast for Asian stocks better than expected housing starts recorded in the US

Asian stocks are expected to open higher today on some very strong offshore leads. The S&P500 was 3% higher at its close with all but […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 13, 2011 10:49 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asian stocks are expected to open higher today on some very strong offshore leads. The S&P500 was 3% higher at its close with all but 8 stocks on the index posting gains.

Homebuilders were the biggest winners on better than expected housing starts data which showed 685,000 new dwellings for the month of November. Risk assets rallied while the dollar declined.

The Australian dollar managed to break through parity against the US dollar, last trading at around 1.0065 cents. The Euro managed to rise above the 1.30 level against the US dollar which simultaneously weakened against the Japanese Yen, last trading at 77.86.

In regional corporate news, Ping An Insurance Co – which is China’s second largest insurer overall – plans to tap the market for around $4.1bn of bonds to provide it with working capital. The new securities will be traded on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and provide income investor with a coupon of around 3%.

The move comes as other insurers like China Life for example, listed in Hong Kong, trade at near record levels with many long term investors eyeing them as an attractive entry point to get exposure to China’s rising consumption and demand for financial services, like insurance.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.