Strong gain for Nikkei

The Nikkei has erased the losses of yesterday with a 1.8 per cent rise today.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 13, 2014 1:15 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The Nikkei has put some of the woes of 2014 behind it by recording one of its strongest daily performances in weeks today (May 13th).

It rose by 1.95 per cent to erase the 0.35 per cent loss it started the new week with yesterday, with the index higher than its 25-day moving average for the first time in six weeks.

"The Japanese market's gain should be temporary as it's merely benefiting from strong US shares," Masashi Oda, chief investment officer at equity investment department of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, told Reuters.

Record highs have been hit by both the Dow and S&P 500, as well as the Sensex in India, in the last two days, which has in turn provided a timely boost to the Nikkei.

Last week had been another bad one for the Nikkei, which fell by 1.8 per cent to pile up yet more losses in what has been a very difficult first few months of the new year.

This is in sharp contrast to the Nikkei's 2013, during which it easily outperformed the Dow and the S&P, as well as the FTSE 100 in London.

Learn about the Asian markets and CFD trading at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.