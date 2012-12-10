Stocks rocked by Mario Monti exit news

The stock markets have been rocked by news of Mario Monti’s earlier-than-expected departure from office.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 10, 2012 8:15 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The main European stock markets have been rocked by the news prime minister of Italy Mario Monti will not be leading the country until April of next year, instead stepping down from the top job in February.

Furthermore, previous leader Silvio Berlusconi – who courted scandal throughout his time in office – has revealed he will be submitting his candidacy for the premiership.

Mr Berlusconi's People of Freedom party withdrew its support from the technocrat government on Thursday, which came into power last year after investors raised fears about Italy's economic health.

Mr Monti replaced Mr Berlusconi when the nation's benchmark ten-year bond yield reached a eurozone record of 7.48 per cent in November 2011, bringing about the latter's departure.

The incumbent leader had hoped to have turned the economy around by April 2013, but – as with the whole eurozone – a recovery may be a little way off yet.

At 16:40 GMT, the pan-European DJ Eurostoxx 50 slipped by 0.3 per cent to an index value of 2593.4 points.

Learn about the markets and find spread betting tips at City Index.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.