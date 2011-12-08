Sentiment remains subdued on the back of European uncertainty

With European and US markets closing lower last night, Asian stocks may be in for another rough ride today. The falls (in US and Europe […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 8, 2011 12:10 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

With European and US markets closing lower last night, Asian stocks may be in for another rough ride today.

The falls (in US and Europe markets) came after mixed messages from European leaders overnight. French President Nicolas Sarkozy warned the upcoming summit is the last chance to secure an outcome to upcoming debt maturities, while German Chancellor Angela Merkel continues to hold a tough line approach.

Merkel says the Euro’s credibility has suffered and has called for a step by step solution to address the fundamental vulnerabilities of the economic block. The EUR/USD has failed to hold the 1.34 level, last trading at around 1.3344 and could continue to trend lower should today’s Chinese data not print as desired by the market.

Estimates are for the annual inflation rate to have fallen to 4.4% and industrial output 12.8%, but we think these numbers are difficult to reconcile. Any industrial output strength will no doubt have imported inflationary pressures, so it’s one of the other.

Low inflation and strong output are perhaps a too optimistic outcome. In commodities, copper continues to trend lower, down another 2% overnight and now well below the US$3.60/lb resistance level which has held this week.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.