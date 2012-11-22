Samsung shares jump on Apple disclosure orders

Samsung's shares have jumped on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange this morning (November 22nd) on news main rival Apple has been ordered by a US court to share its HTC deal details with the South Korean electronics giant.

Apple and HTC agreed to a ten-year licence truce earlier this month, allowing both companies to share patents in a bid to end their bitter legal feud.

Samsung – which is also embroiled in similar court battles with Apple – has asked legal powers to tell the Californian manufacturer to sign off on a similar deal.

Both Samsung and Apple have filed against each other in more than ten countries, with both launching claims accusing the other of violating its patents.

Earlier this year Apple was awarded over $1 billion (£652 million) in damages from Samsung after a Californian court ruled that several of its software and design technologies had been infringed – however, Samsung is appealing and calling for a retrial.

At 11:24 GMT today, the Frankfurt Dax rose by 1.9 per cent to €511.00 per share.

Learn about major individual shares and find spread betting tips at City Index.