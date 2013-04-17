Sales forecast maintained by Intel

Intel has confirmed it is maintaining its sales forecasts for 2013, despite the increasingly declining PC market.

The rise of smartphones and tablets have had a negative impact on sales of PCs, but the chipmaker revealed it expects a "low single-digit increase" in revenue across the year.

It reported first-quarter revenue of $12.6 billion (£8.2 billion) in its latest financial results, which is slightly down from $12.9 billion a year ago. Profits between January and March were down by 25 per cent and stood at $2 billion for the quarter.

The company claimed that the launch of its new Haswell chip, which is set to go into the new ultrathin laptops, will lead to growth improving towards the end of the current financial year.

Its share price will open the day's trading on the Nasdaq at 21.92 later today (April 17th). The company's stocks have a 52-week high of 29.27, but have fallen to as low as 19.23 during the course of the last year.

