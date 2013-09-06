SA gold strike called off

Gold mine staff in South Africa have gone back to work after a strike came to an end.

Employees accepted the offer of an eight per cent rise and returned to their posts. But only workers from four of the seven companies involved in the action voted to go back.

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) spokesman stated that the body had been asking for a 60 per cent pay rise for miners, while the initial offer was a six per cent increase, in line with the rate of inflation in South Africa.

NUM spokesman Lesiba Seshoka told the AFP news agency that some workers are still being briefed about the offer that is on the table. "This may possibly mark the end of the strike," he said.

It is estimated that about 64 per cent of South Africa's 120,000 gold miners are registered to the NUM, which is one of the biggest unions in the country.

Earlier this month, Goldman Sachs increased its gold price forecast for the second half of 2013.

