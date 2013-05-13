S amp P500 Trend amp Breadth Analysis

93% of shares in the S&P500 index are trading above their 200-day moving averages a level not seen since May 2011. The indicator (200-DMA participation) […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 13, 2013 9:28 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

93% of shares in the S&P500 index are trading above their 200-day moving averages a level not seen since May 2011. The indicator (200-DMA participation) sheds light on any unfolding divergence between the price of the index and the number of individual components. That is especially the case if the breadth line stands near or below 50% during a continued increase in the underlying market.

17 quarters vs 19 quarters

The continuity of the recent rally is becoming hard to ignore.  The S&P500 has not had a 10% peak-to-trough decline in 49 weeks. Prior rallies without a 10% decline were seen in Mar 2009- Apr 2010 (59 weeks) and June 2006 to July 2007 (56 weeks).

Another fact worth noting is that the rally since the March 2009 lows has lasted for 17 quarters, nearly matching the 18 quarters from autumn 2002 to autumn 2007.

Exceeding the Trend

The S&P500’s ascent can also be measured by the extent to which it has surpassed from long term measures of trend. Currently trading at 1633, the S&P500 is 11% above its 200-DMA, the farthest away the 15% deviation attained in February 2011

On a weekly basis, the S&P500 is 22.5% above 200-WMA, the farthest it had been since 2000, when the index rose as high as 31% above its 200-DMA at the heights of March 2000. Even during the record levels of October 2007, the S&P500 went as far as 19% above its 200 WMA.

On a monthly basis, S&P500 stands 24% and 27% above its 100 and 200-month average respectively, the farthest away from its long term average during the post financial crisis. The last time we saw bigger disparities was in 2007.

Health & Financials

Year-to-date, the best 4 sectors have been health care (+21.3%), consumer discretionary (19.3%), consumer staples (+18.0%) and financials (+17.5%).  Materials and technology have lagged at 6.6% and 7.9% respectively.

Over the last 4 weeks, the sectoral returns have been led by financials, technology, consumer discretionary and materials, with utilities being the only losing sector.

Entering its 7th monthly consecutive rally, the S&P500 attains its longest monthly gain since 2006-2007. As lofty as the current levels appear, long term momentum indicators continue to point to neutral-to-positive dynamics, last seen in 2004, which was the 2nd third of the 2002-2007 bull market. As support levels rise to 1580, key upside target emerges at 1687 as the next viable barrier.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.