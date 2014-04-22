S amp P 500 attempting recovery from 4 pullback

The S&P 500 index (daily chart shown below) has managed to regain well more than half of the 4% loss it experienced earlier in April […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 22, 2014 10:30 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The S&P 500 index (daily chart shown below) has managed to regain well more than half of the 4% loss it experienced earlier in April when it pulled back sharply from the new record high of 1897 down to key support around the mid-April low of 1814.

In the process of this partial recovery, the US equity benchmark index has once again risen above its 50-day moving average.
S&P 500 technical analysis chart 22.04.14

 

While momentum stocks fared significantly worse in April month-to-date, the overall equities market as measured by the S&P 500 has registered only a minor setback within the long-term bullish trend.

The last time that the index pulled back significantly was in late January, when it fell from a high of 1850 down to a low of 1737, for a larger 6% decline.

Having just rebounded from major support around the 1815 area early last week, the S&P 500 is on track to retest its record high and upside target around the 1900 psychological resistance level.

A further breakout above 1900 would confirm a continuation of the entrenched bullish trend, pushing the primary target up towards 2000.

Strong downside support continues to reside around the 1800-1815 support zone.

 

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.