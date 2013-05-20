The video cannot be shown at the moment. Please try again later.

- Bullion extended the longest slump in four years as investment holdings contracted and stocks rallied.

- Silver was seen at its lowest since 2010 with immediate delivery pricing as low as $21.43 in the early hours of this morning, whilst Gold is down for an eighth session the worst run since March 2009 trading as low as £1,338.85.

- Ryanair has reported record full year profits of 13% and rising revenues which saw it trading up 6% during the first hour of trading in the UK. On the other hand First Group was seen trading at 183 down 18% after its pre-tax profit had fallen 36.5%, however, it has since announced a £615m right issue in a bid to reduce its debt.

- Major indices were seen slightly down this morning, FTSE down 10 at 6735, Dow Jones down 16 at 15,330 and the Dax down 16 at 8435.

- Potentially a quiet day in terms of volatility with it being a French, German, Swiss and Canadian Bank holiday. The only economic news to look out for is the 6pm speech from Evans a FOMC member from the US.