Russia hit hard by falling oil price

Russia is being hit by up to $140 billion a year due to Western sanctions and falling oil prices, according to its finance minister.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 25, 2014 12:26 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Falling oil prices and Western sanctions are beginning to bite hard in Russia.

Speaking at an international financial and economic forum in Moscow, the country's finance minister Anton Siluanov said that the drop in oil price is costing Russia up to $100 billion (£63.7 billion) a year. Western sanctions were also said to be hitting the nation in the pocket to the tune of $40 billion, according to Mr Siluanov.

The finance minister's comments come as tension between Russia and the West intensified once again. On Saturday (November 22nd), Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said that the sanctions imposed on Russia for its roles in the Ukraine crisis was designed to force a "regime change" in the country.

President Vladimir Putin added that Russia could suffer "catastrophic consequences" from the sanctions. Speaking to official news agency TASS, Mr Putin said: "The modern world is interdependent. It's far from guaranteed that sanctions, the steep fall in oil prices and the loss of value of the national currency will lead to negative results or catastrophic consequences only for us."

There has been a gradual decline in oil price since the summer as global supply grows in abundance. This has been aided by the boom in US shale gas and a lower demand from both Europe and Asia. On Monday (November 24th), Brent crude was trading at $80.25 a barrel, a drop of 11 cents while US crude was also down ten cents at $76.41.

This fall in prices has prompted members of the Opec oil cartel to consider cutting production in order to support the current costs. The likes of Iran, Libya and Venezuela have supported a move of this ilk but Kuwait said it was unlikely to make a cut.

BP and GDF Suez recently struck oil in a new field in the UK Central North Sea. Test have been ongoing and the companies estimated that the Marconi discovery could reach a maximum rate of 5,350 barrels per day.

Find out about commodities trading and learn CFD strategies at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.