Royal Mail to undergo share flotation

The privatisation of Royal Mail is to be revealed.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 10, 2013 12:15 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Details of the share flotation of Royal Mail are to be revealed today (July 10th).

As part of the government's privatisation of the service, shares are expected to be released by the autumn, reports BBC News.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today programme, business minister Michael Fallon stated that the extra capital will allow Royal Mail to grow. He explained the time is right to "free up" the body.

"It's been turned round in the last two or three years and it's ready now to be a successful commercial business," he said.

Royal Mail was able to more than double its profits last year after a few years of losses, with a boom in parcel delivery numbers explaining the improvement in its financial situation.

Last month, chancellor of the exchequer George Osborne stated that he is considering selling shares in Lloyds and the Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) to raise funds.

RBS is currently 81 per cent owned by the taxpayer and the government has a 39 per cent stake in Lloyds.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.