While visitors to the Wimbledon tennis championship might be more inclined to partake in a glass of cold Pimm's, it's another brand that keeps the players and umpires hydrated at the event – Robinsons.

The soft drink has a long history with Wimbledon. lemon barley water was first created in 1934 by Eric Smedley Hodgson, using water, barley, lemon juice and sugar. It was served in the changing rooms at the championships to hydrate tennis players and proved to be so popular, he was invited back to every game at the tournament.

Robinsons Barley Water then went into commercial production the following year and returned to Wimbledon too – and it has been seen next to the umpire's chair every year since.

The relationship with Robinsons has now become an iconic part of the Wimbledon tournament and the brand relationship is the second-longest in sports partnership history, coming in 32 years behind the relationship between Slazenger and Wimbledon.

And the relationship looks set to continue, as Britvic, the maker of the fruit squash has extended the 80-year tie-up for another five years.

New Robinsons marketing campaign

The news comes ahead of a new marketing campaign.

However, while the relationship between the two may have proven successful over eight decades, Wimbledon airtime for Robinsons has been a bit lackluster in the past.

In 2007, Britvic dropped its television tennis marketing after a disappointing performance from sports stars Tim Henman and Andy Murray.

Two years later, Robinsons launched another advertising campaign that depicted the crowd's reaction to a Brit winning the tournament – but that was four years before Mr Murray made that a reality.

Commenting on the latest deal, Britvic's chief marketing officer Matt Barwell said: "We are very proud of the unique history shared between Robinsons and Wimbledon and, as we celebrate the 80th anniversary of the partnership, we are excited to be reaffirming our relationship with one of the most important British sporting events on the calendar."

Britvic's stock price was 717.50 at 14:40 BST on Tuesday (June 30th).