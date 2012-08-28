Risk lower as Japan cuts its economic outlook

  EUR/USD Range: 1.2463-1.2507 Support: 1.2380 Resistance: 1.2600 The euro and the risk trade is under pressure this morning as we consolidate in 1.2450-1.2600 as […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 28, 2012 10:00 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

EUR USD

EUR/USD

Range: 1.2463-1.2507
Support: 1.2380
Resistance: 1.2600

The euro and the risk trade is under pressure this morning as we consolidate in 1.2450-1.2600 as we await the Jackson Hole speech and clues from the Fed Chairman on fiscal policy. The soft IFO data yesterday was largely ignored with Spanish GDP the highlight from Europe today with the consensus being for a dismal growth reading of -0.4%. A closing break below 1.2450 encourages a move to test 1.2380 but reality bar any major news from Europe ahead of the main event on Friday is that we consolidate in a 1.2450-1.2600 range.

 

 

GBP USD

GBP/USD

Range: 1.5753 – 1.5796
Support: 1.5745
Resistance: 1.5830

Sterling trades from a corrective stance and mirrors general USD and risk fortunes. There is no UK data today and looking through the week the highlight is to be the Bank of England money and credit data that is to be released on Thursday with the market looking for some slightly better lending data. Consolidation seems to be the theme ahead of the Jackson Hole with maybe the usual month end EUR/GBP demand to drive the pounds near term fortunes.

 

 

USD JPY
USD/JPY

Range: 78.47-78.78
Support: 77.65
Resistance: 78.85

All about US yields as usual with the market seemingly scaling back expectations from Bernanke on Friday following the FOMC minutes last week. The JPY seemed to ignore the news overnight that Japan was cutting its Economic outlook for the first time in 10 months. At 3pm this afternoon the US consumer confidence will be released with the market looking for a slight improvement to 67 from 65.9 last month.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.