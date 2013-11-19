Revenues up at ITV

ITV has announced its revenues were up in the nine months to the end of September.

After the firm previously suggested results would be flat for the nine-month period, ITV confirmed they were one per cent higher.

A strong performance by the company's production arm was cited in a statement as the main reason for this unexpected gain.

"We continue to make good progress," said ITV boss Adam Crozier, who previously led organisations such as Royal Mail.

Advertising revenue was up by eight per cent over the course of October, it was revealed by ITV, which expects a four per cent rise in November and a one per cent boost in December.

The studio arm of the broadcaster recorded an 11 per cent jump in revenues in the nine months to the end of September.

Following the announcement, the share price of ITV has jumped this morning (November 19th). By 08:18 GMT, its stocks were trading almost two per cent up for the session.

