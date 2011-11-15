Retail sales in the US may bring positive effect on Asian markets

Asian stocks are set to open modestly higher today despite ongoing doubts in Europe. In the US, markets were higher after the Commerce Department reported […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 15, 2011 10:04 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asian stocks are set to open modestly higher today despite ongoing doubts in Europe.

In the US, markets were higher after the Commerce Department reported a 0.5% rise in retail sales, a better than expected print and perhaps a sign that consumers are finally starting to feel there is light at the end of the tunnel. This was backed up by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s general economic indicator which also showed growth for the first time since May this year

In Asia, the focus is on individual companies following the impact of recent European debt issues. Each business is different but many are feeling the pressure.

In India, billionaire chairman of Kingfisher Airlines dismissed speculation the airline carrier is close to collapse as it cut certain flight routes and struggles to find new loans. The airline has also asked the government for assistance recently.

In Australia, emerging gold producer Silver Lake Resources announced a $70m share placement at a 6% premium to the 20 day moving average of its shares, following strong interest from institutions in Australia, Europe and the U.S. to gain more gold exposure.

The sector is ripe for consolidation in 2012 as the market seeks more mid-tier exposures given the current gold price and associated production margins.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.