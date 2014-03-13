Restructuring leads to loss for Morrisons

Morrisons has announced it lost £176 million in the last year.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 13, 2014 3:45 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The share price of supermarket chain Morrisons has plummeted today (March 14th) after the company announced a major loss in its latest financial results.

In its sales data for the full year to February 2nd, Morrisons revealed that it lost £176 million over the 12-month period as a result of costs associated with its restructuring.

Chairman Sir Ian Gibson admitted that it was a "disappointing" year for the company, as revenues fell by two per cent and the firm fell further behind rivals Tesco, Asda and Sainsbury's.

Shares in the supermarket company fell by ten per cent early in the morning session on the London Stock Exchange, before briefly recovering. However, later in the day they continued to slide as investors lost faith in the financial health of the business. At 13:24 GMT, stocks in the firm were about 11 per cent down for the day and still falling.

Online sales

Morrisons has found it hard to compete with supermarket giants such as Tesco as a result of not selling food online. The company is now hoping to arrest the decline of the last 12 months with a new link-up with online food delivery firm Ocado.

The company stated that profits in the coming year would be less than £375 million, which would still be less than half of the money made by the company in the 12 months to February 2012.

Chief executive Dalton Philips told the BBC that the restructuring of the business will include ensuring the firm offers great value to members of the public who shop at its stores.

Mr Philips insisted that vastly dropping the price of its goods would not be on the agenda in the coming months, adding: "There is a tipping point where the price perception gap has just widened too far between the discounters and the big four and we're going to address that.

"We have identified over a billion pounds that we can take out of our business now and that billion pounds is going to be invested back into our proposition to get those lower prices for our customers."

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.