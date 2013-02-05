Reserve Bank of Australia still dovish

Australia’s central bank maintained rates at 3.0% in line with consensus market expectations. We previously explored some of the reasons why the Reserve Bank of […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 5, 2013 4:07 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Australia’s central bank maintained rates at 3.0% in line with consensus market expectations. We previously explored some of the reasons why the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) would be forced into moving earlier than expected. None of these reasons seem to have been strong enough to prompt the RBA into another cut for now, but the statement indicates further cuts are still likely unless the economy picks up much more than expected.

 

The RBA said The Board’s view is that with inflation likely to be consistent with the target, and with growth likely to be a little below trend over the coming year, an accommodative stance of monetary policy is appropriate. The inflation outlook, as assessed at present, would afford scope to ease policy further, should that be necessary to support demand.”

 

That leaves open the door for more cuts if 1) The rate of unemployment continues to rise, we think a print above 5.5% will prompt the RBA into urgency 2) A sluggish rate of economic growth together with an inflation read below the 2-3% range will again bring forward some urgency, particularly given the accommodative stance other central banks around the world have maintained. These two points are our main focus, other data is important, but just as the Fed has based its monetary policy on an unemployment rate target, we too think the RBA is worried about jobs more than inflation for the time being.

 

The timing issues we raised last week in our note titled “RBA rate decision next week – hold or cut” are still relevant today.

 

Market reaction – The AUDUSD slipped back below 1.04 following the announcement while the AUDJPY was last struggling to hold above 96. The market clearly sees more RBA cuts this year but the most important issue will be timing. Today’s meeting just buys the RBA more time. Any sudden shocks in Europe as seen last night could see further reversals in the AUD against both the USD and JPY. Commodity prices remain strong, but the rally in iron ore, coal and copper still look slightly fragile.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:06 AM
Crude Oil, Gold Outlook: Peace Deals Favor Oil and Gold Bears
Today 08:29 AM
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.